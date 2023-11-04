Rhea Ripley sends a defiant message ahead of her match at Crown Jewel 2023

Rhea Ripley is set to defend her Women's World Championship against four other superstars at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. The Eradicator will step inside the ring against Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Zoey Stark, and Shayna Baszler in a Fatal-5 Way Match, with Ripley sending a defiant message to her opponents ahead of the contest.

The Judgment Day member has the odds stacked against her at the 2023 Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia as she puts her title on the line against four other women. Rhea Ripley has had her back covered for the most part of her title reign, as her Judgment Day stablemates have looked out for her in any match, but this time the tables have been turned.

The combined forces of Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Zoey Stark, and Shayna Baszler have seemingly neutralized the threat of her faction and have left her to defend herself in the match. However, Mami looks as confident as ever as she sends a confrontational five-word message to her opponents before their match.

"Today I take down EVERYONE," Ripley shared.

You can check out Rhea Ripley's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

WWE Hall of Famer claims to be obsessed with Rhea Ripley

The Judgment Day shot up to the top of the main event card and has become a staple act on Monday Night RAW, along with Rhea Ripley calling the decisions in the faction. Many WWE legends have been impressed with the stable, but WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson, in particular, has revealed that she has an obsession with Ripley.

Mami has undoubtedly been one of the most popular standouts of the current Women's division and has cemented her spot at the top with every title defense. Ripley has been positioned in huge main event spots on almost every show and has immense character presence along with a budding on-screen romance with fellow Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio.

Torrie Wilson became one of the must-see divas during her WWE run from 2001 to 2008. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, the 48-year-old star spoke about her admiration of Ripley's work in WWE.

"There's a lot of really good ones, but I'm obsessed with one right now...Rhea Ripley," Wilson said. "Who isn't? She is such a bada**. I mean, they're all incredible, and I've definitely gone through periods where I've been like super obsessed with Charlotte and then super obsessed with Sasha Banks, Bianca, I mean, they're all up there, right? But Rhea Ripley right now is just killing it." [5:32 – 6:05]

You can check out the full video below:

Do you think Rhea Ripley will be able to retain her title at Crown Jewel 2023? Sound off in the comments section below!

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here