Rhea Ripley sends out an emotional message to the WWE Universe in Australia after the Elimination Chamber

Rhea Ripley was probably part of the biggest event of her life at the Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event. The event marked The Eradicator's first PLE in Australia since becoming a WWE Superstar. She took to her social media account to thank the fans from her home country.

At the Elimination Chamber, Ripley successfully defended her Women's World Championship against Nia Jax in the main event. After her win, she was seen celebrating with her family, who were at ringside. She was very emotional after the show went off the air, and rightly so.

Now, Rhea Ripley is probably on her way back to the USA to rest up before she makes an appearance on WWE RAW to address her Road to WrestleMania. Before heading out of her home country, Ripley took to X to send her fans in Australia a heartfelt thank you.

Who will Rhea Ripley face after the Elimination Chamber?

The PLE in Australia cleared the air about the Women's World Championship picture at WrestleMania. The show kicked off with the Women's Chamber match that saw Naomi, Becky Lynch, Tiffany Stratton, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, and Raquel Rodriguez battle for a shot at Mami's title at WrestleMania.

When the dust settled, The Man was the one with her hand held high after she outlasted the five other women. Becky Lynch and Naomi kicked things off in the match, with Lynch going on to win it by eliminating Liv Morgan in the final moments.

Since winning the Women's Chamber match, The Man has had her sights set on Rhea Ripley. After Ripley won her main event match, Becky posted a clip of her watching Mami celebrate while sending her a strong message ahead of their clash at WrestleMania.

