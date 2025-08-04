  • home icon
  Rhea Ripley sends five-word message after Naomi pins her at WWE SummerSlam 2025

Rhea Ripley sends five-word message after Naomi pins her at WWE SummerSlam 2025

By Abhilash Mendhe
Published Aug 04, 2025 03:15 GMT
Ripley wasn
Ripley wasn't happy at all (via WWE's X)

Rhea Ripley has sent a message on her X/Twitter handle following her massive loss at tonight's SummerSlam Night Two PLE. The Nightmare failed to capture the Women's World Title from Naomi in a Triple Threat match at the event.

Naomi cashed in her MITB contract during the Evolution 2025 main event and won the Women's World Title when all was said and done. Tonight, she defended the belt against Ripley and IYO SKY in a Triple Threat match at SummerSlam Night Two.

The ending to the bout saw Naomi rolling up Rhea Ripley for the big win. Mami has now reacted to her loss at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Here's what she wrote on her official X/Twitter handle:

"I think I hate SummerSlam…."

Rhea Ripley was once the top star of the RAW Women's division, with the Women's World Title secured around her waist. A lot has changed over the past few months. She lost the belt to IYO SKY on the Road to WrestleMania 41 earlier this year, on an episode of RAW.

Since then, she has desperately tried her absolute best to recapture the belt, but to no avail. It remains to be seen what Mami does next now that she's lost another opportunity to take back the belt that was once hers.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
