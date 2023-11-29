Rhea Ripley sends a five-word message after her "wild" behavior

Rhea Ripley had a memorable night at WWE Survivor Series. After retaining the Women's World Championship, she was at ringside for The Judgment Day's WarGames Match.

In the lead-up to the Survivor Series Premium Live Event, Ripley was a guest on Shootin' the Breeze, hosted by Tyler Breeze. Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, and The Miz also appeared on the show.

During the show, Ripley licked a piece of paper, which reportedly sold for $580. Taking to Twitter/X, she commented on licking the paper, which was described as "wild" by some fans.

"Mami is always on top," wrote Ripley.

Rhea Ripley retained the Women's World Championship after yet another dominant performance

At the Survivor Series PLE, Rhea Ripley successfully retained the Women's World Championship against Zoey Stark.

Stark previously became the #1 contender for the Women's World Championship after winning a Battle Royal on RAW. Despite a valiant effort, the 29-year-old was unable to dethrone The Eradicator.

Following Ripley's victory over Stark, she got involved in The Judgment Day's WarGames Match against the team of Cody Rhodes. During the match, Ripley made her way to the ring with Damian Priest's Money in the Bank briefcase, in the hope of cashing it in against Seth Rollins.

However, the returning Randy Orton stopped Ripley in her tracks, and prevented the cash-in. Orton and his team, which also consisted of Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins, picked up the victory after Rhodes hit the Cross Rhodes on Priest.

On this week's RAW, Ripley was involved in a confrontation with Orton during the opening segment of the show. The segment ended with The Viper hitting an RKO on JD McDonagh after The Judgment Day tried attacking him.

Are you enjoying Ripley's run as the Women's World Champion?