Rhea Ripley sends flirty reaction to Dominik Mysterio's tough statement on NXT

Rhea Ripley can't get enough of Dominik Mysterio after he showed up all tough and alone on NXT. Ripley just had to send her Dom Dom a flirty reaction to what he did on Tuesday.

The reigning NXT North American Champion confronted rival Wes Lee, who was asking for another title shot. Dirty Dom laid out a challenge to Lee to prove himself, as he's been on the losing end a lot recently.

Lee accepted Mysterio's challenge and would have to win a Fatal 4-Way match next week to become the No. 1 contender. He will face Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, and Cameron Grimes, who are all former NXT North American Champions.

In a post on X, Rhea Ripley was so proud of Dominik Mysterio that she shared a flirty reaction. She used a GIF of the Lola Bunny in love meme to show her affection to the NXT North American Champion.

Expand Tweet

If Wes Lee successfully wins the Fatal 4-Way match next week, he'll be facing Dominik Mysterio at NXT Deadline on December 10. Mysterio and Lee last had a one-on-one match back in July when The Judgment Day helped Dom win the NXT North American Championship.

Rhea Ripley to defend the Women's World Championship at Survivor Series

Zoey Stark is set to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at Survivor Series this Saturday in Chicago. Stark earned a shot at the title after winning a battle royal two weeks ago.

While Ripley remains the favorite to win the match, Stark has played some mind games with the champion. She's putting a lot of pressure on Ripley, who she claims is not focused enough on her match against the young star, due to The Judgment Day's upcoming WarGames match.

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley has not been pinned since May 30, 2022, when Liv Morgan defeated her on WWE RAW. She last lost a match back in May earlier this year on SmackDown when Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega defeated her and Dominik Mysterio in a mixed tag team match.

Who do you think will come out of Survivor Series as the Women's World Champion? Share your answers in the comments section below.