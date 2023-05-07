Rhea Ripley sends a four-word message to Judgment Day member following massive loss at WWE Backlash

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently heaped praise on fellow stablemate Damian Priest following his loss at WWE Backlash 2023.

At the premium live event, The Archer of Infamy faced the Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny in a San Juan Street Fight. Bad Bunny came in with a shopping cart full of kendo sticks, chairs, and trash cans and seemed prepared to take on Priest.

The bout began with Priest landing some offense on the rapper and breaking kendo sticks that the latter had earlier brought in. The Judgment Day, LWO, Carlito, and Savio Vega all made their presence felt during the showdown. The bout ended when Bad Bunny hit Priest with a Canadian Destroyer to secure the win.

Despite Priest's loss, The Eradicator took to Twitter to encourage her stablemate, as she mentioned how proud she is of the star's performance.

"I’m proud of you @ArcherOfInfamy," wrote Ripley.

Rhea Ripley shares honest opinion on her WWE Backlash match

The Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley recently shared her honest opinion on her SmackDown Women's Championship match against LWO member Zelina Vega.

In an exclusive backstage interview, The Eradicator took a shot at fans as she mentioned that she doesn't care about them at all. Ripley further expressed how amazing she felt while defending her title against Vega.

"You know I don't really care if the crowd was strongly behind Zelina. I don't care about these people. They don't mean anything to me, just like Zelina doesn't. But carry on with your stupid little question Megan [Morant]. Maybe you could have just asked that question instead of all the other stuff that came with it, but you know what, I actually felt amazing. I felt amazing because, you know what, they were behind Zelina Vega so much, and I shut them all up for good."

The SmackDown Women's Champion added:

"When Mami walked out, the SmackDown Women's Champion still, and Zelina Vega was left in the ring like a little pretzel. So, yeah, you could say I'm pretty ecstatic. That's all you're getting from me. Goodbye."

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Rhea Ripley and Zelina Vega.

