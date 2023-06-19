Rhea Ripley sends a four-word message to Judgment Day member, recalls heel turn

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley took to social media to send a four-word message to Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio.

At last year's Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event, Dominik turned heel after attacking Edge and his father Rey Mysterio, following their match against Damian Priest and Finn Balor.

Taking to Instagram, WWE posted a video of Dom's iconic heel turn in the UK. This led to Ripley posting a four-word message via her Instagram story as she recalled the incident.

"Such a proud moment," wrote Ripley.

Check out a screengrab of Ripley's Instagram story below:

Dominik Mysterio has established himself as one of the hated heels not just in WWE but in all of pro wrestling. Safe to say that WWE made the right decision by having him betray his father Rey Mysterio.

The 26-year-old has competed in marquee matches since joining The Judgment Day and has also accompanied The Nightmare for her matches.

Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day will be in action at Money in the Bank

At the upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, Dominik Mysterio will be in action against Cody Rhodes. The match was confirmed after a confrontation between the two superstars on Miz TV. During the segment, Dom also slapped The American Nightmare.

A win over Rhodes would be a major boost for the Judgment Day member, considering that the former recently defeated Brock Lesnar at this year's Backlash Premium Live event.

Meanwhile, Finn Balor will also be in action as he challenges Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. Damian Priest will compete in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and will share the ring with five other men in hopes of edging one step closer to challenging for a world title in the future.

Rhea Ripley is scheduled for a rematch against Natalya on this week's Monday Night RAW.

