Rhea Ripley took to social media to send a message to Dominik Mysterio after WWE shared a throwback video of Mami attacking her current Judgment Day stablemate.

Prior to joining The Judgment Day at the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event, Dominik teamed up with his father, Rey Mysterio. The father-son duo also won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships before the 26-year-old turned heel by betraying Rey and Edge.

Taking to Instagram, Ripley reacted to a video of her attacking Dominik. She claimed that Dirty Dom has become a man since aligning with Mami and The Judgment Day.

"Now he's a man," wrote Ripley.

Check out a screengrab of Ripley's comment on Instagram:

Shawn Michaels recently talked about the comparisons between Chyna and Rhea Ripley

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently spoke about the comparisons between Rhea Ripley and Chyna.

The Eradicator has often been compared to the legendary Chyna. Speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Michaels gave his opinion on the same.

The Heart Break Kid was stablemates with Chyna in D-Generation X and stated that the former Women's Champion was one of the rare and unique people. He also praised Ripley while discussing the same subject.

"Certainly Chyna was one of the rare and unique people. I think she changed the face of women's wrestling in a big way, so I guess I'll always kinda be biased in respect to Chyna. I think she was unlike any others before her. But, look, Rhea is absolutely one of my favorites," said Michaels.

A few weeks ago, on Monday Night RAW, WWE replaced Ripley's SmackDown Women's Title with the Women's World Championship.

The Eradicator won the title at WrestleMania 39 by beating Charlotte Flair and successfully defended it against Zelina Vega and Natalya. Ripley's latest defense of the Women's World Title was also against The Queen of Harts.

She is expected to feud with Raquel Rodriguez heading into this year's SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

She is expected to feud with Raquel Rodriguez heading into this year's SummerSlam Premium Live Event.