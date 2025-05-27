Rhea Ripley sends a four-word message after missing this week's WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley was absent from this week's edition of WWE RAW and only appeared via a video package. On X/Twitter, she sent a four-word message ahead of the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

Ripley qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match after defeating Kairi Sane and Zoey Stark in a Triple Threat Match. Unfortunately, Stark suffered a gruesome injury midway through the match and was unable to finish it.

On X/Twitter, Ripley sent a four-word message, hyping up the upcoming Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. She will be joined by Roxanne Perez, Alexa Bliss, and three other superstars.

"Mami in the bank," wrote Rhea Ripley.

Check out Ripley's post on X:

Rhea Ripley is a two-time WWE Women's World Champion. Her historic 380-reign as champion ended after WrestleMania XL, when she was attacked backstage by Liv Morgan and suffered a legitimate injury.

On January 6, 2025, on the RAW on Netflix premiere, she defeated Morgan to become a two-time WWE Women's World Champion. However, she lost the title to IYO SKY on the March 3 episode of Monday Night RAW. The loss marked the end of her second reign as champion, forcing her to walk into WrestleMania 41 as the challenger, alongside Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat Match, which she lost.

