Rhea Ripley sends heartbreaking reaction after Dominik Mysterio says, "come back soon Mami" 

Rhea Ripley has responded to Dominik Mysterio's heartfelt message after she relinquished her Women's World Championship on the latest episode of RAW.

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, The Eradicator vacated her Women's World Championship belt due to an injury. She will be out of action for a few months and Dominik is already missing his Mami.

On Instagram, Dirty Dom penned a heartfelt message addressed to Rhea Ripley, stating that "s**t's not the same already" without her. Ripley shared the post on her Instagram story and responded to it with a heartbreak emoji.

Check out a screengrab of Ripley's Instagram story below:

It remains to be seen what the future has in store for Mami moving forward.

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley's legendary 380-day title reign came to an end

Rhea Ripley won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match and challenged Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. At WrestleMania 39, the two women tore the house down with their performances and Ripley emerged victorious when all was said and done.

While speaking on After The Bell, Mami stated that she and Charlotte should have headlined Night One of The Show of Shows.

"Coming out of that match, I did feel like we stole the show. I feel we went out there and left everything we had in the ring and proved to everyone exactly why we should have been in the main event spot. Yes, we didn't have a good build like Sami, Owens, and The Usos; at the same time, Charlotte and I, every time we step in the ring, we bring the brutality, we bring the ferocious when we go out there and we just beat the living cr*p out of each other," Rhea Ripley said. [H/T Fightful]

Ripley successfully defended the Women's World Championship for a year and defeated Becky Lynch to retain the belt at WrestleMania XL. Mami's title reign, unfortunately, has ended on a low note. Ripley is bound to come back somewhere down the line and kick off a quest to reclaim the title that she never lost.

