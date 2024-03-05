Rhea Ripley sends heartfelt message to Judgment Day member after missing his WWE RAW match

Judgment Day is understandably busy, with Rhea Ripley focused on her WWE Women's World Championship heading into WrestleMania. Meanwhile, Damian Priest and Finn Balor have the Tag Team Championships to concentrate on.

In recent weeks, JD McDonagh has been in Dominik Mysterio's corner since Rhea has been unable to. When she missed his match against Gunther tonight on RAW, she shared a heartfelt message, making it clear that it was tough, but she believed in him to handle business.

"It’ll be tough, but I’ll let you handle your business. I believe in you. 🖤 @DomMysterio35," she wrote.

Of course, Mysterio came up short after being dominated by Gunther and then forced to tap. JD McDonagh interfered and tried to help him, but it wasn't enough to overcome The Ring General.

Later in the night, Rhea Ripley was spotted backstage with Dominik Mysterio. She noted that this was what she expected to happen, and Damian Priest told McDonagh that he needed to make things right with Gunther.

It has been an interesting few weeks for Judgment Day, and it seems that Rhea Ripley is now putting her title match against Becky Lynch ahead of any of Judgment Day's issues, which could become a problem for the group.

