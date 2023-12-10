Rhea Ripley sends an important message after Dominik Mysterio loses the NXT North American Championship

Rhea Ripley wasn't present at ringside as Dominik Mysterio lost the NXT North American Championship to Dragon Lee at NXT Deadline 2023. However, she later sent an important message on Instagram.

At NXT Deadline, Dominik Mysterio was originally set to go up against the man he beat to win the title for the first time, Wes Lee. However, Lee revealed that he had to undergo surgery and could be out of action for up to a year in a tearful promo. Dragon Lee replaced him, and Rey Mysterio celebrated at ringside as his son suffered a crushing defeat.

Rhea Ripley acknowledged Dominik Mysterio's workhorse status as he has wrestled over 100 matches in 2023. The Eradicator expressed how proud she was of him:

"Am I upset? Sad? Mad? Yes. But @dominik_35 has been THE BIGGEST WORKHORSE within WWE all year! His growth has been insane… Very, VERY proud! Forever my Champion 🖤 #NXTDeadline."

JD McDonagh, a fellow Judgment Day star, put Rhea Ripley's post on his story and wrote, "Match #101 for 'Dirty' @dominik_35 in 2023" with a crown emoji.

There is no doubt that Dominik has been one of WWE's workhorses this year. Each year usually presents a new workhorse in terms of the number of matches wrestled. Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley) was one of those in 2016, and even Sami Zayn reached the status in recent years.

