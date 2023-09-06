Rhea Ripley sends a message to a "big b*tch"

Rhea Ripley had a message for her rival, who recently challenged her to a match on RAW.

Rhea Ripley has been embroiled in a rivalry with Raquel Rodriguez since she injured the latter, which resulted in her losing the women's tag team titles. Rhea made the feud personal when she injured Raquel's tag team partner, Liv Morgan, a couple of weeks ago.

As soon as Raquel returned from injury, she went after Mami and challenged her to a match at WWE Payback. However, Dominik Mysterio's interference proved pivotal, and Ripley walked away with the win.

This past week on RAW, Raquel Rodriguez challenged Rhea to another match for the Women's World Championship. This time, Dominik will be banned from ringside. Following the challenge, Rhea took to social media to respond with some choice words.

"Bring it ya big B*tch"

Rhea Ripley declares war against Grayson Waller

It's well-known that Ripley and Cathy Kelley are pretty good friends. Some could argue that they are best friends. They often post pictures together on social media.

However, Cathy Kelley surprisingly sent a message to Grayson Waller, calling him her favorite Aussie. Grayson, being cocky, shared a screenshot on social media.

Rhea, also from Australia, didn't take too kindly to it and was quick to declare war on the Aussie icon.

"This is war."

It will be interesting to see if Mami can defeat Raquel Rodriguez without any help from Dominik Mysterio when they face off for the Women's World Championship next time.

