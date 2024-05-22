Rhea Ripley sends a message to Buddy Matthews amidst WWE hiatus

In her latest Instagram post, Rhea Ripley sent a heartfelt message to her fiance, Buddy Matthews. She also shared a wholesome picture of the duo.

Ripley and Matthews are enjoying their time together as the former is on a hiatus from WWE due to an injury she sustained following WrestleMania XL. The two stars keep their fans updated with pictures and videos on their Instagram handles.

In her new post on Instagram, Rhea Ripley shared a picture with Buddy Matthews. She also wrote a heartfelt message for him, as can be seen below:

"Even when life puts hurdles in my way, I can always trust you to make me smile ❤️," she wrote.

Rhea Ripley has already achieved a major goal that she set for herself

About five years ago, The Nightmare spoke with Sports Illustrated and opened up about her goals in WWE.

Back then, Mami revealed that she wanted to be at the top of the food chain. Check out her comments below:

“I want to be the top of the food chain. There is so much opportunity for me here. I’ve dipped my toes into the main roster before, but the Raw roster is so deep, and this is the first time for so many new matches. And now I have the chance to wrestle Asuka, who is the best in the world at what she does. My first goal on Monday Night Raw is to be champion, and that’s the chance I have at WrestleMania.” [H/T Sports Illustrated]

Ripley won the SmackDown Women's Championship last year when she defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. She held the belt for over a year, and it was rebranded as the Women's World Title during her reign. She finally relinquished it after suffering an injury at the hands of Liv Morgan following WrestleMania XL.

Do you ever see Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews appearing together on a wrestling show?

