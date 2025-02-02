Rhea Ripley sends message to Charlotte Flair after WWE Royal Rumble win

Reigning WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has a message for 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match winner Charlotte Flair. With her win last night, the 14-time women's champion has earned another shot at glory at WrestleMania 41.

After being out for more than a year due to a serious left knee injury, The Queen made her return in the women's Rumble match as the No. 27 entrant. She outlasted Roxanne Perez, who finished as the runner-up after an impressive performance from the No. 3 spot.

With her second-career Royal Rumble win, Charlotte Flair will get a shot at either the WWE Women's Championship or the Women's World Title at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

Speaking to Cathy Kelley via an exclusive interview for WWE's YouTube channel, Rhea Ripley warned The Queen about making her choice.

"I just want to remind Charlotte of WrestleMania 39. We've been there, we've done that. I beat her last time. She's been out for a while. She's got a bang knee. I already beat her. I'm done," Ripley said. [1:16 - 1:28]

Mami then turned her attention to Tiffany Stratton, wishing her good luck about possibly being chosen by Charlotte Flair. Ripley and Flair have a long history, with one win against each other at WrestleMania.

The Queen defeated The Eradicator at WrestleMania 36 to win the NXT Women's Championship. Ripley returned the favor three years later at WrestleMania 39 to become the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Charlotte Flair comments on her WWE return

Speaking to the media after the Royal Rumble, Charlotte Flair was emotional while talking about her return from a career-threatening injury. It was the most serious injury since she started her career in 2012.

Flair was happy to be back and appreciated all the support she received from her fans on social media throughout her recovery and rehab.

"Seeing all the fans keeping up with my injury updates throughout the year with rehab and like, 'We miss you Charlotte, we love you Charlotte.' As a performer, sometimes you do feel like, 'Do I still got it? What am I coming back to do? I’ve done it all.' Coming back tonight and winning the Rumble two times, it's like, 'No, I’m coming back to do it all over again.' That’s how hungry I am," Flair said. [H/T - WrestleZone]

With WrestleMania 41 still two months away, Flair has plenty of time to make her decision. It could either be a new challenge against Tiffany Stratton or a grudge match against Rhea Ripley.

