Rhea Ripley sends message to current rival ahead of their bout on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley will be in action on the Season Premiere of RAW tonight. She is set to face Shayna Baszler in a non-title bout. Ahead of her bout, The Eradicator sent a message to Queen of Spades through WWE's official Instagram page.

Last week on RAW, Ripley interfered in the match between Nia Jax and Raquel Rodriguez. The Women's World Champion wanted revenge on Jax, who took her out a few weeks ago. Rodriguez was frustrated with The Judgment Day member and attacked her former rival.

Baszler also came out to attack Jax, as she was too attacked by The Irresistible Force a few weeks ago on the red brand. Ripley then confronted The Queen of Spades, but it was Shayna who came out on top. She laid out the champion with a vicious knee to the face to set up this week's match.

In a video uploaded by WWE's Instagram page, Rhea Ripley was just arriving at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She sent a quick reminder and a short message to Shayna Baszler.

"Remember who broke your streak 4 years ago, Shayna?" Ripley said. "See you tonight."

Rhea Ripley won the NXT Women's Championship from Shayna Baszler on the December 18 episode of NXT. It was also the first time Baszler lost by pinfall in more than 400 days.

