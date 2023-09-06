Rhea Ripley sends a message to Dominik Mysterio after controversial incident on WWE show

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley sent a message to Dominik Mysterio after the latest episode of NXT.

The Judgment Day duo have been causing havoc on the NXT roster since they started appearing on Tuesday nights. Mysterio became the NXT North American Champion a few weeks back. Ripley has also featured in a few notable moments, especially in a bout against Lyra Valkyria.

It was announced last week that Dirty Dom would be the Special Guest Referee for the number one contender's match between Dragon Lee and Mustafa Ali this week. Despite the match being action-packed, the finish saw Ali pick up the victory after a fast pin count by Mysterio. The latter was attacked by Ali after the bout.

The Women's World Champion sent a message on Twitter after the WWE show, stating that Mysterio could be her referee any day of the week.

It will be interesting to see if Mysterio is able to retain his title against Ali at NXT No Mercy. The star is on an upward trajectory along with the rest of The Judgment Day. The entire group now holds gold, with Damian Priest and Finn Balor recently winning the tag team titles on the main roster.

What did you make of Dominik Mysterio's refereeing skills? Let us know in the comments section below.

