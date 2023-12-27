Rhea Ripley sends a message to Dominik Mysterio after his loss to CM Punk at WWE MSG

Rhea Ripley recently took to social media to send a message to Dominik Mysterio after his loss to CM Punk.

At the recently concluded Madison Square Garden live event, Punk made his return to in-ring competition against Mysterio. This was Punk's first match since returning to WWE after nearly 10 years.

On Instagram, Ripley reacted to a photo of "Dirty" Dom" and herself from the Madison Square Garden show with a 'Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes Emoji.'

Check out a screengrab of Ripley's Instagram Story:

Ripley was in Mysterio's corner for his match against Punk. Despite The Eradicator's presence and best efforts, the former NXT North American Champion could not emerge victorious.

The Second City Saint secured the victory over Mysterio after hitting the Go To Sleep.

Rhea Ripley explained why she didn't feel comfortable in the early days of her WWE career

Rhea Ripley first broke out as a WWE Superstar in 2017, participating in the Mae Young Classic.

Reflecting on her early days in the company, The Eradicator claimed she didn't feel comfortable with her initial on-screen persona. In an interview with The West Sport, Ripley said:

"When I first came in for the first Mae Young Classic, I had the long blonde hair. I smiled way too much. Way too bubbly. It wasn’t me. The person you see today is the person I was back then. But I was trying so hard to be someone else because of who I watched growing up. I thought that’s what they wanted. I didn’t feel comfortable."

Ripley added:

"So, once I decided not to care what people thought about me (...) Cut my hair short (…). And once I did that and started wearing the long pants with the chains and the studs (…), I changed my persona, came out, and I was just mean mugging everyone, beating everyone up. ‘This is my brutality,’ it’s not even a joke. It’s what I did."

Ripley will defend the WWE Women's World Championship against Ivy Nile at WWE RAW: Day 1.

