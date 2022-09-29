"You should be grateful" - Rhea Ripley sends a message to former WWE Champion after he was attacked on RAW

Rhea Ripley sent a message to former WWE Champion AJ Styles on social media after he was attacked on Monday Night RAW.

The Phenomenal One collided with Sami Zayn, and after the bout, The Judgment Day confronted him. Finn Balor urged him to join the heelish group, but he refused.

As a result, they attacked him in the ring and placed a steel chair around his neck. It seemed like Balor was going to stomp the chair and shatter his friend's neck, but he stopped midway, letting him go.

The Eradicator took to Twitter to share some photos from the segment, one of which featured her holding a steel chair in place. She informed AJ Styles in the tweet that he should be grateful that he was spared.

"Spared. You should be grateful," said Rhea.

You can check out the tweet below:

The WWE Universe reacts to Rhea Ripley's message to AJ Styles

The Judgment Day originally consisted of Edge, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. Before Finn Balor joined the group, he and AJ Styles were involved in a feud with The Archer of Infamy and The Rated-R Superstar.

Finn Balor joined the faction on an episode of RAW following Hell in a Cell. On the same night, the trio turned on Edge and kicked him out of the group.

However, the former Universal Champion still considers AJ Styles to be his friend, and he wants the latter to join them.

The WWE Universe shared their thoughts on the matter under Rhea Ripley's tweet:

Finn Balor is set to face Edge at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8th. This will be an 'I Quit' match, which means the only way to win is to make your opponent say they quit.

Do you think AJ Styles should join The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments below!

