Rhea Ripley sends message to JD McDonagh following WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley warned JD McDonagh not to get too comfortable, despite what transpired this past Monday on Raw. Ripley remained wary of McDonagh, who defeated Sami Zayn, on behalf of The Judgment Day.

McDonagh continued his efforts to get on the good side of The Judgment Day, by presenting Damian Priest with a brand new, purple-colored, Money in the Bank briefcase. Zayn interrupted the segment to challenge Dominik Mysterio to a match, but The Irish Ace accepted the challenge and won with a roll-up.

After the match on Raw, McDonagh shared an image of him giving Priest his new MITB briefcase. However, Ripley doesn't want McDonagh to get ahead of himself and warned him to slow it down.

"Don't push it. Baby steps," Ripley wrote.

While The Judgment Day has had no official leader since they removed Edge last year, Rhea Ripley does seem to have the final word if JD McDonagh officially joins them.

Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day on a high

The Judgment Day officially became WWE's top stable after Payback, when Finn Balor and Damian Priest won the Undisputed Tag Team Championships from Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

All members of The Judgment Day now have gold, with Rhea Ripley still the WWE Women's World Champion and Dominik Mysterio holding the NXT North American Championship. Ripley successfully defended her title against Raquel Rodriguez at Payback, with some help from Mysterio.

Meanwhile, Dirty Dom is all set to defend his championship against Mustafa Ali, at NXT No Mercy. Ali defeated Dragon Lee to earn the title shot this past Tuesday on NXT. It should also be noted that Priest also holds the Money in the Bank briefcase, which he can use to challenge for any title at any point in time.

Rhea Ripley is also set to defend her championship next week on Raw against Raquel Rodriguez. The difference this time around is Dominik Mysterio will be banned from ringside.

