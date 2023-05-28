Rhea Ripley sends out a message of 'love' to on-screen partner Dominik Mysterio following WWE Night of Champions

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley sent out a message of 'love' to her on-screen partner and fellow stablemate Dominik Mysterio following Night of Champions.

At the Night of Champions Premium Live Event, The Eradicator defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Natalya. The match started with Dominik running a distraction on Nattie.

Shortly afterward, Rhea attacked Natalya as she pushed her to the corner of the ring, and even hit her with the steel stairs. Eventually, Ripley hit her with a Riptide to pick up the quick win.

Taking to social media, The Eradicator reacted to a fan's video of her and Dominik as she sent a sweet message to her on-screen partner and called him her man.

"My MAN *kiss emoji*," tweeted Ripley.

Check out Rhea Ripley's tweet below:

Dominik Mysterio spoke about Rhea Ripley's contributions to his career

The Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio recently spoke about Rhea Ripley's contributions to his career.

While speaking in an interview on 100.7 The Bay, Dominik mentioned that it was because of The Eradicator that he has been able to succeed as an individual competitor and a member of The Judgment Day.

He continued as he appreciated Ripley for helping him grow as a performer and wrestler.

Dominik detailed:

"I think Mami Rhea has a lot to do with my success as a singles competitor and even my success with The Judgment Day. You know, she's been a huge part of it and helping me grow as a performer and as a wrestler. I'm very thankful to have Mami by my side," Dominik said

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Dominik and The Eradicator.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.

