Rhea Ripley sends a message to Triple H after vacating title on WWE RAW, ending her reign at 380 days

Rhea Ripley has responded to Triple H's heartfelt tweet after what happened on tonight's edition of RAW.

On RAW, The Eradicator vacated her Women's World Championship and left fans dumbstruck. Liv Morgan's attack on her last week left her injured, and she will be taking some time off to heal her injuries.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H later sent a heartfelt message to Rhea Ripley on X, thanking her for a title reign that fans could be proud of. He also wrote that she will come back more dominant than ever.

Here's Ripley's response to him:

Triple H has been a big fan of Rhea Ripley. He has been pushing her as the biggest female star in WWE for a while now. Under the Triple H regime, Mami has done some insanely impressive things, including her match with Nia Jax that headlined WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth.

Ripley's 380-day title reign is now a part of the history books. She was the most dominant star in the Women's division during her reign, and no one managed to take the belt off her. Now that Ripley has vacated the belt, it remains to be seen who ends up becoming the new champion.

