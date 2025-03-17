Rhea Ripley sends message on X after a WWE fan loses concentration during her match

  • home icon
By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Mar 17, 2025 03:49 GMT
Rhea Ripley (via WWE
Rhea Ripley (via WWE's website)

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has sent a message following her interaction with a fan at last night's live event. The Nightmare was spotted flexing her muscles while looking at someone in the capacity crowd.

At last night's WWE Hannover live event, Mami took on Liv Morgan in a Hannover Street Fight. In the end, Ripley was victorious over the former Women's World Champion.

After the win, Rhea Ripley was spotted looking at an unknown person in the crowd and flexing her biceps. A fan uploaded a video featuring the interaction, and Ripley soon chimed in with an explanation.

"Jacked dude that was kinda zoned out… got his attention so I could have a flex off 🙃💪🏽"
Ripley and Morgan aren't fond of each other in the least. The two women feuded for almost the entirety of 2024, and Morgan picked up a couple of massive wins over The Eradicator. One of the wins saw her retain the Women's World title and kiss Dominik Mysterio right in front of Mami at SummerSlam 2024.

Ripley had the last laugh, though, as she defeated Morgan for the coveted title belt on the RAW Netflix premiere. She recently lost her title to IYO SKY on the March 3 episode of RAW.

