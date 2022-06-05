"Judgment prevails" – Rhea Ripley sends mysterious warning on behalf of The Judgment Day ahead of Hell in a Cell

Rhea Ripley sent a warning message on behalf of Judgment Day hours before the Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event.

At Hell in a Cell, the trio of Edge, Damian Priest, and Ripley will be facing AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

Taking to social media, The Eradicator encouraged everyone to join Judgment Day:

"Conform and fall in line, or set yourself free? Join The Judgment Day or suffer from complete and utter Eradication. Tomorrow night judgment prevails."

RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE

Ripley and her stablemates have been feuding with Styles, Balor, and Morgan for weeks.

Before Ripley's association with Judgment Day, she teamed up with Morgan. The duo unsuccessfully challenged the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, which eventually led to the Australian star betraying her tag team partner.

At WrestleMania Backlash, the former RAW Women's Champion assisted Edge in his win over The Phenomenal One and, in doing so, joined The Rated-R Superstar's faction.

Vince Russo recently criticized WWE for trying to make Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch look "unattractive"

Rhea Ripley has been sporting a gothic look since joining The Judgment Day.

As it turns out, Vince Russo isn't a fan of Ripley's style and criticized WWE's decision to make her and Becky Lynch look 'unattractive.'

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo said the following:

"I don't know what it is. I have never seen a television show that has attempted to make very attractive women look unattractive. I don't understand. I'm not just talking about Becky Lynch. I'm talking about Rhea Ripley. I don't understand it. Bro, Rhea Ripley put a picture up of her this week, and she looks stunning. I mean, absolutely stunning."

Watch Vince Russo speak about Lynch and Ripley's style in the following episode of Legion of RAW:

It remains to be seen if Ripley and co. will walk out with a massive win at Hell in a Cell this Sunday.

