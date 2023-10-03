Rhea Ripley sends an ominous message to Dominik Mysterio ahead of his title match

Rhea Ripley is not playing around, as she has sent an ominous message to her onscreen partner Dominik Mysterio, ahead of his title match on WWE NXT.

The Eradicator made her return to Monday Night RAW last night, as she opened the show alongside The Judgment Day. Mami took the gloves off and had her stablemates answer for their mistakes in her absence, as she first called out Damian Priest for causing recent conflicts in the group.

Rhea Ripley then turned her attention to her onscreen beau, Dominik Mysterio, and ran him down for losing the NXT North American Championship. She then revealed that he would have a chance to win his title back tomorrow on NXT but gave him an alarming ultimatum that if he fails this time he shouldn't bother coming back to her.

The WWE Women's World Champion has now sent another message to Dirty Dom, reminding him of what's at stake as he faces Trick Williams for the NXT North American Championship.

"Everything rides on tonight @DomMysterio35" Rhea Ripley wrote.

Dominik Mysterio shared a video of Rhea Ripley kissing him after she threatened him on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day hasn't been at full strength as of late and faced a huge setback with Dominik Mysterio losing his North American Championship at NXT No Mercy 2023.

Rhea Ripley wasn't pleased with his loss and got up close to run her onscreen partner down for his failure on the latest episode of WWE RAW. The Nightmare revealed that Dirty Dom would have a rematch against Trick Williams to win the title back. However, she followed the information up with a threat that if he loses the match he shouldn't bother coming back to her.

The fans took this as the last straw for Dominik Mysterio in the Judgment Day and thought this might have strained his relationship with Mami. However, Dominik silenced everyone as he shared a video on his official TikTok account of Ripley giving him a kiss backstage.

We're sure Dominik Mysterio will do everything in his power to defeat Trick Williams in their championship match to win Mami over once again. But if he's unsuccessful in capturing the title back, it could spell disaster for their relationship going forward and his spot in The Judgment Day as well.

