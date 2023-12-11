Rhea Ripley sends one-word message to 26-year-old female WWE Superstar ahead of RAW showdown

Rhea Ripley hasn't had the best weekend since she was recently hit with the news that Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio is no longer WWE NXT North American Champion.

This week on RAW, Rhea Ripley takes on Maxxine Dupri in what will be only her second singles match on the red brand. Dupri has been seen as one of the hottest prospects in WWE after coaching from Chad Gable, and now she will be able to test her mettle against one of the best on the brand.

Ahead of their match, WWE sent out a tweet asking if there was any advice wrestling fans wanted to give to Maxxine, and Ripley shared a gif from The Quiet Place with the message being "Run."

Ripley is one of the biggest stars in WWE and a tough opponent at the best of times, but the mood she will be in after Mysterio lost his championship could be too much for Maxxine to be able to step up to.

Rhea Ripley should have the backing of The Judgment Day on RAW

The Judgment Day's members don't appear to be on the same page at the moment, and Dominik Mysterio put a spotlight on this following his NXT Deadline loss when he asked where his group was when he was outnumbered.

Rhea Ripley would usually have been in his corner, but she was nowhere to be seen this time, which led to him losing his title. Will this be the same for her on RAW? Will Judgment Day support Ripley since Alpha Academy is expected to support Dupri?

It will be interesting to find out what the current mood is within The Judgment Day following NXT Deadline.

