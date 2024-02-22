Rhea Ripley sends a one-word message after arriving in Australia for Elimination Chamber

Rhea Ripley took to Instagram to send a one-word message ahead of the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Ripley will be defending the Women's World Championship against Nia Jax. In the lead-up to their match, Jax has attacked The Eradicator on multiple occasions.

Taking to her Instagram story, Ripley shared a new selfie and sent a one-word message after arriving in Australia.

"Home," wrote Ripley.

Check out a screengrab of Ripley's Instagram story:

Rhea Ripley opened up about overcoming her doubters

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Rhea Ripley recalled how school teachers laughed at her face for wanting to do wrestling-based projects.

She also mentioned blocking people on social media as part of the process.

"To be honest, I've blocked a bunch of people," Ripley began. "Those people that doubted me through the whole thing. School teachers that laughed in my face when I wanted to do projects on WWE, and wrestling in general."

Ripley added:

"Even just having the plan that I did to try and dedicate my craft and make it to WWE, I had people all the time like, 'You should find a real job, and study, you should do something else, you're never gonna make it, it's never gonna happen, it's a silly dream, you have to be more realistic about your life,' and the one thing I have to say about that is, where are you guys?"

At WrestleMania 39, Ripley won the SmackDown Women's Championship before being crowned the inaugural WWE Women's World Champion. She has successfully defended the title against top names.

A win over Nia Jax would guarantee Ripley's spot on the WrestleMania 40 card, where she will face the winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

