Rhea Ripley sends one-word message to Carlito after he helps The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley had a message for Carlito after he helped JD McDonagh and Finn Balor become the #1 contenders for the World Tag Team titles. She seemed quite impressed with the WWE veteran.

Carlito has been trying to join The Judgment Day but Damian Priest doesn't seem too keen to put him in the group. Tonight on WWE RAW, Carlito interfered in a World Tag Team title #1 contender's match and helped the faction pick up a huge win.

Rhea Ripley was impressed with Carlito's efforts and mentioned him in her latest tweet. She had the following to say:

Expand Tweet

Damian Priest seemed happy with what happened out there as well. He met Carlito soon after and told him that what he did mere minutes ago was 'cool'. Judging by what happened tonight on RAW, it's quite likely that the 45-year-old will be added to The Judgment Day in the near future.

The Judgment Day was formed two years ago when Damian Priest aligned with WWE Hall of Famer Edge. Ripley and Balor were added to the faction later, with Edge being kicked out in a surprise move. Rhea Ripley later managed to bring in Dominik Mysterio as well. Last year, Priest brought in JD McDonagh.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback