Rhea Ripley sends one-word message after Dominik Mysterio loses appetite because of former WWE Champion

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently sent out a one-word message after Dominik Mysterio lost his appetite.

Dom is scheduled to face his father, Rey Mysterio, in a singles match at WrestleMania 39, whereas The Eradicator will collide with her arch-rival Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the event.

In a video posted by WWE on Twitter, Dominik Mysterio was seen enjoying cereal from CTCSquares, while Rhea Ripley was accompanying him. It was later that the duo realized the cereal brand had featured Rey Mysterio on the box.

Responding to WWE's video, Ripley showcased her annoyance over the cereal brand as she wrote:

"Urgh..."

Check out Ripley's Tweet below:

Rhea Ripley opened up about her journey in WWE

The Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley recently opened up about her journey in the company so far.

While speaking in an interview on Biography: WWE Legends, The Eradicator mentioned how she has evolved throughout her career. She stated that under Triple H's creative direction, she has gained self-confidence.

“With Triple H, I built up my self-confidence, going out there and being true to myself,” she explained. “Reacting to things on the spot as I would and not just doing it to please people. I also learned about cameras and positioning and all the stuff people don’t think about. Presenting myself in a way that I am bigger than life…That if I don’t believe I’m the best thing there, nobody else will.”

The Nightmare further added that she has also developed an understanding of the positioning of cameras during Vince McMahon's regime, and she has learned to be prepared for any situation because things rapidly change.

It would be exciting to see if Ripley can be the one to dethrone The Queen at WrestleMania 39.

Do you think Ripley can dethrone Charlotte Flair? Sound off in the comment section below.

A top WWE star just admitted that she was a victim of cyber bullying. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes