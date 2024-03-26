Rhea Ripley sends one-word message to her "ex" following WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley didn't have the best night on WWE RAW, since he was forced to watch as Becky Lynch punched Dominik Mysterio in the face before the two women brawled with neither getting the upper hand.

Ripley also saw JD McDonagh come up short to Ricochet once again before Finn Balor and Damian Priest sent a message to the Tag Team Division. Despite RAW not going as planned, Ripley seems in an upbeat mood following the show and sent a message to her "ex" Cathy Kelley after she updated a post on social media.

Rhea Ripley and Cathy Kelley are seemingly good friends off-screen and often share TikToks. The two women went through a rough patch when she started her relationship with Dominik Mysterio, but have since been able to patch things up, but Cathy Kelley still considers herself to be her ex.

Kelley works as a backstage correspondent for WWE RAW, which means that she crosses paths with Rhea Ripley a lot both on and off-screen, and even though the fans are invested in the story, WWE has yet to pick it up and allow the two women to properly interact on TV.

Rhea Ripley definitely crossed the line this week on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley is one of the most popular female wrestlers in WWE at present, but her promo last night on RAW did cross the line. The Women's Champion decided to bring Becky Lynch's daughter Roux into the story and claimed that she would be calling her Mami after WrestleMania.

Becky Lynch was harboring some emotion with the use of her daughter and broke down in tears as she pointed out how her father had never met her daughter and that she knew that being a mother would be the thing he was most proud of her for, despite all of her accomplishments.

Lynch then punched Dominik Mysterio before brawling with The Eradicator, but many fans have noted that this could have been a step too far from Ripley and she may have deserved the reaction that she was given by The Man.

