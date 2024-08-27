Rhea Ripley sends a one-word message to JD McDonagh after taking him out on WWE RAW; takes a shot at him

Rhea Ripley has taken a dig at JD McDonagh. She took him out with a vicious clothesline on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW.

Leading up to this week's show, Ripley and McDonagh were involved in a heated exchange on social media. The one-half of the reigning WWE World Tag Team Champions also called Ripley a "bi**h."

Following The Judgment Day's victory over the Latino World Order on RAW, the heels set their sights on Rey Mysterio in a post-match assault. Ripley and Damian Priest came to the Hall of Famer's aid and ambushed Dominik Mysterio.

While Mysterio escaped with Liv Morgan and Finn Balor, luck didn't favor McDonagh and Carlito. The Terror Twins took out the duo. To make matters worse for the Irishman, he has received a one-word message from The Eradicator.

"@jd_mcdonagh B***h 😘," wrote Ripley.

Rhea Ripley teased a match against Bianca Belair

Rhea Ripley recently spoke about Bianca Belair, with whom she has only shared the ring on a handful of occasions.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Ripley expressed her interest in sharing the ring with The EST.

"Look, I love Bianca Belair. I have no beef with Bianca Belair. I think she's absolutely incredible at what she does. There's that competitor side of me that wants to step in the ring with her. I wanna see who's gonna come out victorious. I wanna see who's stronger, who's more agile. She might have me in the agile aspect, but stronger? I don't know, we're a little bit close," she said.

As of right now, Ripley's focus will remain on the upcoming Bash in Berlin. She will team up with Damian Priest to face Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan.

