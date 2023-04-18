Rhea Ripley sends a one-word message to top male WWE Superstar after attacking him on RAW, takes a shot

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley attacked top WWE star and current Undisputed Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens.

Taking to Twitter, Ripley sent a one-word message to The Prizefighter following the show. The Nightmare hit a brutal clothesline on Owens as she made her presence felt during the main event of RAW.

In the closing match of the show, the team of Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle defeated The Judgment Day. Ripley sent the following message to KO after her vicious assault:

"Goodnight @FightOwensFight," wrote Ripley.

Despite their win over The Judgment Day, the team of Riddle, Owens, and Zayn will have to shift their focus towards The Bloodline. In a six-man tag team match, the babyface trio will face the Samoan faction at the upcoming Backlash premium live event.

The Bloodline will be represented by Solo Sikoa and The Usos in Roman Reigns' absence.

Rhea Ripley recently spoke about Raquel Rodriguez and Scotty 2 Hotty

Rhea Ripley recently spoke about wrestling veteran Scotty 2 Hotty and her fellow WWE star, Raquel Rodriguez.

Ripley broke character to praise Rodriguez, who is seemingly her best friend. She also recalled the advice she received from Scotty. The Nightmare said:

"The two people that I really like have to give credit to are Raquel Rodriguez. She's my best friend. We went through so much at the Performance Center together. We were the only two girls in Scotty's class. Scott is the other one."

She further recalled her time training at the Performance Center:

"Every single day at training, he would see me be so depressed and upset and question everything. He would take me to the corner of the ring, tell me to wipe my eyes and give me a little pep talk sort of thing. He'd be like, 'You're doing great. Don't listen to people. You're doing fantastic. You're learning, you're improving, it's gonna get better, and you're gonna leave people behind', and that's exactly what happened. So Scotty and Raquel are the main two," Ripley said on After the Bell.

Rhea Ripley is the current SmackDown Women's Champion and is in her first reign with the title. She defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to capture the coveted championship.

