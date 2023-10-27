Rhea Ripley sends one-word reaction to WWE sharing video of her checking Dominik Mysterio's face for injuries

Rhea Ripley has shared a one-word reaction to a clip in which she can be seen getting concerned for Dominik Mysterio's well-being.

It won't be a stretch to say that Ripley-Dominik is WWE's most popular on-screen couple today. The duo has been together for quite some time now, and fans are in absolute awe of their relationship.

In a new clip shared by WWE on Instagram, Rhea Ripley is seen caressing Dominik's face and telling him that he needs to put some ice on his chin. She then tells Dominik that he's got a gorgeous face, to which Dom replies, "I know!"

The Nightmare noticed WWE's post stating that she is always looking out for Dominik and responded with a single word: 'Always ❤️'

Rhea Ripley says Dominik isn't allowed to leave her

The Eradicator recently had a chat with Sporting News Australia. Fans are aware that Rhea and Dominik's on-screen relationship is as unusual as they come.

It started with Ripley beating the tar out of Dominik every single week, followed by the duo becoming best friends and then lovebirds for TV.

Ripley jokingly told Sporting News Australia that Dom isn't allowed to leave her:

"I say to Dom all the time that he’s not allowed to leave me [laughs],” Ripley said. “He’s not allowed to leave me because I need him, and I feel like he needs me too. Like you said, at the start, it seemed so weird. Putting our names next to each other, it just didn’t seem right, especially because we didn’t really know each other." [H/T WrestleZone]

Ripley and Dominik's relationship is blossoming with each passing day. Fans of the duo would love to see this on-screen alliance last for as long as possible.

