Rhea Ripley sends out a three-word message after Dominik Mysterio's major loss against CM Punk

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley sent out a three-word message following Dominik Mysterio's loss against CM Punk last night.

WWE recently kicked off its Holiday Tour, with multiple house shows planned for the week. The first red brand event was carried out at the legendary Madison Square Garden, with Punk facing Judgment Day member, Mysterio. The Voice of the Voiceless won the singles bout against Dominik despite continuous interference from Ripley.

Taking to social media, Ripley recently reacted to a fan post, as she sent out a three-word message. The user mentioned that both Ripley and her stablemate, Damian Priest look like twins. This was The Eradicatior's response:

"The JUDGMENT day," wrote Ripley.

Rhea Ripley shared issues she had with her WWE career

Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley recently shared issues she has had with her professional wrestling career in WWE.

While speaking in an interview on The West Sport, The Eradicator mentioned that during her initial days in the industry she used to be a different person altogether, only to fit in.

"When I first came in for the first Mae Young Classic, I had the long blonde hair. I smiled way too much. Way too bubbly. It wasn’t me. The person you see today is the person I was back then. But I was trying so hard to be someone else because of who I watched growing up. I thought that’s what they wanted, I didn’t feel comfortable," she said.

She further added that once she started not caring about people, she decided to cut her hair and wear long pants and chains, which uplifted her overall character.

"So, once I decided not to care what people thought about me... Cut my hair short… And once I did that and started wearing the long pants with the chains and the studs… Changed my persona, came out and I was just mean mugging everyone, beating everyone up. ‘This is my brutality,’ it’s not even a joke. It’s what I did."

She detailed :

"That’s when my career really started rocking and rolling. And the Rhea Ripley evolution that you have seen into the Rhea Ripley that you see today is just me growing as a person outside of WWE and I’m just letting it shine through within the WWE sort of thing. So, it’s me. And I think that’s what fans see and that’s what gravitates them towards Rhea Ripley," she said.

It would be quite interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Judgment Day in the near future.

What are your thoughts on Ripley's evolution as a character?