Rhea Ripley sends three-word message to former partner turned rival before WWE SmackDown

Rhea Ripley is in the form of her life at the moment, having won the Royal Rumble and being weeks away from challenging Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania. She has now sent a message to her opponent on WWE SmackDown, Liv Morgan.

While preparing for her match against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania, Ripley has her work cut out for her. The two are no strangers, having met at WrestleMania before when the roles were reversed. On that occasion, Ripley was NXT Women's Champion, and Charlotte challenged her after winning the Rumble.

To the shock of most fans, Charlotte walked away with the win on that occasion. Ripley is looking to do things differently this time. But before that, she will have to face her former tag team partner-turned-rival, Liv Morgan, on WWE SmackDown.

She sent a message ahead of the match on Twitter, posting a picture of them together, saying, "See you tomorrow."

"See you tomorrow @YaOnlyLivvOnce #WWESmackdown #TheJudgmentDay," she wrote.

Liv Morgan has also replied to Rhea Ripley

Ripley's former partner also responded to the tweet. Liv Morgan retweeted the post and said she was looking forward to meeting Ripley on SmackDown.

"Very much looking forward to it," Morgan wrote.

Morgan has not had the best of luck in recent months. Despite challenging for the title multiple times, she has fallen short and could not get it back. With Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley set to face each other at WrestleMania 39, she is well and truly out of the title picture.

However, a win against Ripley here would put her back squarely in the title picture. It remains to be seen if Charlotte Flair will let Ripley wrestle on SmackDown without interfering.

