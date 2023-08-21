Rhea Ripley sends two-word message ahead of WWE RAW

The Judgment Day could well be the focal point on WWE RAW again this week as the wrestling world eagerly waits to see if JD McDonagh is recruited to the stable.

There have been rumors that the star could be added or could be seen as a replacement for Damian Priest when Mr. Money in the Bank finally decides to cash in and push his singles career forward.

Ahead of RAW, Rhea Ripley seems to be in a particularly dominant mood since she shared the following two-word message on her Instagram.

"All Rise."

This update fits with the current theme for the stable, as they strongly believe that The Judgment Day runs Monday Night RAW.

Rhea Ripley could be handed her Payback match tonight on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley injured Raquel Rodriguez several weeks ago ahead of her Tag Team Championship match against Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville. As a result, Rodriguez lost the Tag Team Championships and has been pushing for revenge ever since.

In the following weeks, Rodriguez has been look for her shot at Ripley and her Women's Championship, but WWE Official Adam Pearce has refused to allow her to wrestle until she can be medically cleared to compete.

The match was expected to take place at SummerSlam, but with Rodriguez being unable to be cleared in the weeks following The Biggest Party Of The Summer, the story had to be pushed to a future date.

Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell have gotten involved in the angle, but there is a growing belief that Rodriguez could finally get her shot at Rhea Ripley at Payback. That match could be announced this week on RAW, since the show itself is now just over two weeks away.

Do you think Rhea Ripley will be forced to defend her Women's Championship at Payback after skipping SummerSlam? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

