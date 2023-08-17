Rhea Ripley sends a two-word message to Buddy Matthews after showing him the middle finger

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley sent a message to her fiance Buddy Matthews in her latest Instagram story.

Ripley and Matthews recently announced their engagement. The loving couple occasionally works out together and posts clips from their gym sessions on their social media handles.

In a new workout video that Buddy Matthews shared on his Instagram story, he can be seen working on his chest. Following the workout, Rhea Ripley playfully showed him the middle finger. Matthews called Ripley "My biggest support system" and tagged her in the story as well.

Shortly after, The Eradicator shared the video on her own Instagram story and sent a two-word message to Matthews: "That's me."

Rhea Ripley believes she can convince Buddy Matthews to return to WWE

Buddy Matthews has been an AEW mainstay for some time now and is doing fairly well for himself in the promotion. His WWE release in 2021 didn't sit well with a lot of fans, and they would love to see him back in the company somewhere down the line.

Earlier this year, Ripley had a chat with Gery Roif and had the following to say about a potential WWE return for Matthews:

"Ohh maybe. I don't know. So, I'm very convincing. I'm a very convincing girl. I normally get what I want. So, it might happen, you never know, but right now I'm happy with my DomDom. I'm happy going out there with him and Finn [Balor] and Damian [Priest] and I mean, you never know what the future holds. It might happen." [H/T Wrestling News]

Rhea Ripley is doing incredibly well in her role as a top heel on WWE TV for over a year at this point. She is a member of The Judgment Day, and her on-screen chemistry with Dominik Mysterio has been a big hit with the WWE Universe.

