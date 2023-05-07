Rhea Ripley sends a warning to the entire roster following WWE Backlash

SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley sent a warning to the entire roster following her victory at WWE Backlash 2023.

Tonight at Backlash, The Eradicator defended her SmackDown Women's title for the first time since she won the belt at WrestleMania 39 by defeating Charlotte Flair. Ripley put on an impressive showing against Zelina Vega and picked up a dominant victory over her challenger.

Following her win at WWE Backlash, WWE on BT Sport asked on Twitter who can defeat The Nightmare, and Ripley replied, 'No one.'

"No one."

Rhea is probably telling the entire roster that no one will be able to defeat her as her dominant reign continues.

Charlotte Flair claims Rhea Ripley is not a heel

Ever since she joined The Judgment Day, Rhea has been portrayed as a heel. She constantly gets booed whenever she makes an appearance, and her antics have also been a bit heelish.

However, former SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair claimed in an interview with Boardroom that the Eradicator is not a heel.

"Rhea's character isn't necessarily arrogant; it's edgy. It's cool. She's not a heel. You want to portray her as a star; you don't want to label her as a good or bad guy," The Queen said.

Charlotte Flair continued:

"Knowing that, I could make that come to life was such a great challenge for me as a performer and where I'm at. That's when it gets fun, I'm outta my head just changing some of the things up that I would naturally do in a match. It was a great challenge; I don't know how else to put it without giving away the magic [laughs]."

Following her win at Backlash and warning to the entire roster, it will be interesting to see who will step up to face Rhea Ripley next.

