Rhea Ripley sent out a two-word message to 42-year-old WWE Superstar following RAW

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently sent out a two-word message to The Miz following RAW.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Miz welcomed his guest Cody Rhodes on his show Miz TV. The host then surprised The American Nightmare by calling Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio, who came in with Rhea Ripley.

Eventually, after confronting Rhodes, Dominik attacked the former with a cheap shot and hid behind The Eradicator.

Following the latest segment on RAW, the SmackDown Women's Champion took to social media to send out a message to The A-lister after the latter seemed to follow her orders when asked to keep shut.

"Smart man," wrote The Eradicator.

Check out Rhea Ripley's tweet below:

Rhea Ripley opened up about adding more members to The Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley recently opened up about adding more members to her stable, The Judgment Day.

While speaking in an interview on the Battleground podcast, The Eradicator mentioned that she would like to add new members who have the same intentions as them.

The SmackDown Women's Champion further added that any WWE Superstar joining the heel stable would have to prove themselves in order to be in the faction.

"So, we're always looking at individuals that might make the cut. They obviously have to prove themselves to us and they have to want the same things that we want and understand that no one's in charge, that we're all here in a close-knit unit where we're all supporting each other and wanting the best for everyone in the group and just wanting to take over the WWE as a whole but together," she said.

The Eradicator detailed that they have tried to recruit many stars like AJ Styles and Liv Morgan, but both of them turned out to be stubborn.

"So, we're always looking at obviously the people that are coming up from NXT. And we've looked at all those SmackDown superstars, all the RAW Superstars. We've tried with AJ [Styles] before but he was stubborn. We've tried with Liv [Morgan] before but she was stubborn. And then like yeah, I'm not sure we've been looking at a few people. I don't wanna give anything away. We'll see if they make the cut or not."

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Rhea Ripley and who her next opponent will be.

Who do you think should challenge Ripley for the Smackdown Women's Title? Sound off in the comment section below.

Recommended Video Brock Lesnar and 10 WWE stasr who are FREE AGENTS

Poll : 0 votes