Rhea Ripley sets unfortunate record after losing Women's World Title on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley shockingly lost her Women's World Championship on this week's WWE RAW to IYO SKY during the episode's final match. With her loss to The Genius of the Sky on the Monday Night Show, Ripley has unfortunately set the record of losing all five of her singles matches to the Damage CTRL member.

Heading into their match, Ripley was the favorite to retain her gold and face Bianca Belair for the championship at WrestleMania 41. However, The Eradicator's overconfidence got the better of her. In the closing moments of the show, instead of finishing the job at hand, Rhea Ripley started taunting Belair at ringside.

This was her biggest mistake as IYO SKY seized the opportunity and took out the former Judgment Day member with the Moonsault, resulting in a shocking title change. Rhea Ripley appeared visibly agitated after the match ended while SKY celebrated.

With her Women's World Title loss, The Eradicator has now lost all five of her singles matches to The Genius of the Sky in WWE. Ahead of RAW, Ripley even vowed to end the unfortunate streak and defeat SKY. Alas, that was not to be.

IYO SKY is now officially confirmed to defend the coveted Women's World Championship against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41.

