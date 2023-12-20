Rhea Ripley shares 'annoying' reaction to 51-year-old WWE Superstar's comment on her recent post

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently took to social media to send out her reaction to R-Truth's comment on her post.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, R-Truth faced The Judgment Day member JD McDonagh in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight match. Initially, R-Truth had the upper hand as he started off with some major strikes. Despite interference from Dominik Mysterio, the match eventually ended with R-Truth hitting McDonagh with a Christmas Tree and a Superplex through the table to pick up the win.

Following the event, The Eradicator took to Twitter to post a photo alongside her Judgment Day stablemates, as she mentioned what it means to stick together with the family. You can take a look at the tweet here.

"Family that stick together, stay together."

Responding to Ripley's tweet, R-Truth sent out a GIF, hinting at how upset he was to not be a part of the picture as well as the stable itself.

Mami took no time to react to the comment, as she also responded with a GIF, stating how annoyed she was with R-Truth's continuous interference in her faction.

Check out Rhea Ripley's tweet below:

Becky Lynch recently suggested facing Rhea Ripley in the future

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch has recently suggested facing Rhea Ripley in the near future.

While speaking in a recent interview on Strutting From Gorilla, Lynch mentioned that she would aim at taking the Women's World Championship off The Eradicator in the upcoming months.

The Man further stated that she was tired of watching Ripley carry the title, and she would like to take it off of her at WrestleMania 40.

"And then there is the next stop, which is to take the title [Women's World Championship] off Rhea Ripley because that title, when I hold that title, that title is going to be the main event of every show. That title has been seen in many main events but not because she's been defending it, no. Just because she's been the accompaniment to the main events and I can't have that. I'm sick of that. I'm going to take that title off her, preferably at WrestleMania [40]," Becky Lynch said.

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has for The Judgment Day in the near future.

