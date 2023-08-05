Rhea Ripley shares bold reaction to Cathy Kelley hanging out with Zelina Vega

Rhea Ripley has sent a message to Cathy Kelley after the latter shared a bunch of photos with Zelina Vega.

The Nightmare 'dumped' Cathy Kelley not too long ago and began showering her affections on Samantha Irvin. This didn't sit well with Kelley who tried her very best to get back with Ripley, but to no avail.

It seems like Cathy Kelley has now 'moved on' after Rhea Ripley broke her heart. She shared a bunch of pictures with Ripley's former rival Zelina Vega on Twitter. She also hinted in the caption that she's the happiest she's ever been.

The tweet caught Ripley's attention who sent a bold message to the SmackDown backstage interviewer:

RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE



You can daydream, but you can't erase or replace me @catherinekelley @ZelinaVegaWWE WOW.You can daydream, but you can't erase or replace me

Rhea Ripley is surprisingly not a part of SummerSlam 2023

Ripley has been one of WWE's most over acts for a long time now. She won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match and went on to bag the SmackDown Women's Title at WrestleMania 39. She has been dominating the Women's division since her big victory at 'Mania.

Somehow, WWE couldn't find a spot for The Eradicator on this year's SummerSlam. The Biggest Party of the Summer features a packed card involving some of WWE's top stars. Ripley is the current Women's World Champion on the RAW brand and certainly deserved a place on the SummerSlam 2023 card.

As for Cathy Kelley, she has been doing quite well for herself since making her way back to WWE in 2022. She was recently moved to SmackDown and is now a backstage interviewer on the blue brand. Kelley and Ripley are now on separate brands and fans would seemingly have to wait for a long time to see the duo together on WWE TV again.

After what the two stars went through over the past few weeks, a segment with Kelley interviewing Ripley would be nothing short of intriguing.

What do you think of Rhea Ripley's bold message to Cathy Kelley? Sound off in the comments section below.

