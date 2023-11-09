Rhea Ripley shares concerning one-word update

At Survivor Series, WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley will defend her title against Zoey Stark.

The Judgment Day is currently running the show on Monday nights, and The Eradicator seems to be on top of it all. She most recently picked up an impressive win over four other top stars of the women's division at Crown Jewel.

Rhea Ripley took to social media earlier today to share a photo, looking fatigued. While it may have been a usual selfie, she also added a caption:

"Tired," Ripley wrote.

Rhea Ripley's Instagram story

She is often cited as one of the biggest stars in WWE today. PWI ranked her in the top spot among 250 women wrestlers. On-screen, Ripley has been on fire of late, conquering every opposition that stands in her way.

Rhea Ripley disclosed attempt at self-harm in the past owing to social media fans

After taking part in WWE’s first-ever no-makeup photo shoot, the Aussie sat down for a candid conversation with other superstars in March 2020.

As it turns out, the Judgment Day star once faced a lot of negativity from fans online owing to her masculine physique. She advised her fans to not repeat the same mistakes she did:

“I have done a lot of bad things in the past, being like depressed. I’ve cut myself over all this stuff. And it’s just social media is just so venomous. You shouldn’t really care what people say about you. Because we are all beautiful in our own way," she said. [From 9:18 to 9:38]

You can watch the full video here.

Meanwhile, Zoey Stark went from being WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus' lackey to her own woman on TV. She is looking to add another feather in her cap at the upcoming premium live event, by defeating Ripley and becoming Women's World Champion for the first time.

Do you think Zoey Stark stands a chance against Rhea Ripley at Survivor Series? Sound off in the comments section below!

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here