Rhea Ripley shares cute couples photo with her husband amid Dominik Mysterio rivalry

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley shared a couples photo today amid her rivalry with Dominik Mysterio on RAW. Ripley was involved in a storyline relationship with the Judgment Day member until he betrayed her last month at SummerSlam.

Rhea Ripley is married to AEW star Buddy Matthews (formerly known as Buddy Murphy in WWE) in real life. In storyline, she has also moved on from Dominik Mysterio and has shown interest in Jey Uso on RAW. She celebrated with Jey and Damian Priest after they defeated The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh this past Monday night on the red brand.

Ripley took to Instagram today to share a cute couples photo with Matthews, in which both stars made a NSFW gesture to the camera. You can check out the photo on Ripley's Instagram story by clicking here.

The married couple (credit: Rhea Ripley's Instagram Stories)

Dominik Mysterio is also married in real life but is currently involved in a storyline relationship with Women's World Champion Liv Morgan. Dirty Dom helped the 30-year-old defeat Ripley last month at SummerSlam to retain the title.

Rhea Ripley sends warning to injured WWE Superstar

Rhea Ripley recently delivered a warning to Charlotte Flair and vowed to defeat the veteran again down the line.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, the 27-year-old was asked to comment on Charlotte Flair. The former champion has been out of action with a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus since December 8, 2023. Ripley noted that she beat Flair at WWE WrestleMania 39 and claimed she could do it again upon her return from injury.

"Good luck. Mami is bigger and better than ever, and I beat you at WrestleMania 39, so you best believe that I can do it again. I love you, Princess. Get back and be safe because Mami's gonna put you back down." [2:09 – 2:23]

You can check out Ripley's comments in the video below:

The Terror Twins (Ripley and Priest) defeated Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan in a mixed tag team match at Bash in Berlin this past Saturday night. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the rivalry between Ripley and Dominik Mysterio moving forward on RAW.

