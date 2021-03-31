Rhea Ripley shares details of "chilling in catering" waiting for her RAW debut

Rhea Ripley will be challenging RAW Women's Champion Asuka for the title at WrestleMania 37. The Nightmare was the inaugural NXT UK Women's Champion and later won the NXT Championship from Shayna Baszler before dropping it at WrestleMania 36.

The Nightmare made her debut a week ago on Monday Night RAW, where she challenged Asuka to a WrestleMania match. In a recent interview with New York Post, Ripley opened up about what it was like waiting for her debut moment on RAW:

"So, it’s actually kind of funny. My last few weeks have actually just been in catering. I’ve just been going to the RAW shows and I’ve just been chilling in catering, not really knowing what was really going on with me or what they had planned. I just was eating too much (laughs) and that’s pretty much how it went for like weeks and then last week I found out, I want to say around 4 p.m., what was going on. Man, it was a shock to me as much as it is to everyone else. I was super surprised, super excited."

In the build-up to Rhea Ripley making her debut on RAW, multiple vignettes aired both on the show and on social media. Her move to the main roster was expected by fans following her standout performance in the 2021 Royal Rumble, in which she came second to Bianca Belair.

Rhea Ripley also looked forward to her WrestleMania 37 match

Rhea Ripley is set to take on Asuka on the second night of WrestleMania 37. Looking ahead to their RAW Women's Championship match, Ripley said:

"I guess, Asuka has been putting over in few interviews that she wanted to wrestle me for a long time and vice versa. I’ve also been saying she’s someone I’ve watched for a long, long time and always looked up to and thought was amazing at what she did. I’m very happy that this match is being planned because I think it’s gonna be a great one."

The full interview with Rhea Ripley is available here.