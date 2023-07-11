Rhea Ripley shares emotional 5-word message after WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley took to Twitter after RAW to send a heartfelt message reacting to Damian Priest and Finn Balor's hug at the end of the show.

The main event of the latest episode of WWE RAW was a six-man tag team match between The Judgment Day and Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn. A Coup de Grace from Balor ended things for the babyfaces in the end, with The Judgment Day picking up a big win. After the contest, Finn Balor and Damian Priest hugged it out in the middle of the ring.

Soon after, Rhea Ripley shared an emotional tweet reacting to the hug. She stated that she was happy.

"My heart is happy now ⚖️."

The team recently showed signs of dissension as Finn Balor and Damian Priest could not get on the same page. The first seeds were sown on an episode of WWE RAW but continued later on at Money in the Bank, where Priest won the coveted briefcase but was accused by Balor of costing him his World Heavyweight Championship bout against Seth Rollins.

Rhea Ripley tried her utmost to get the two stalwarts to get on the same page, and it seems that her efforts may have finally borne some results. It remains to be seen how long the group will manage to stick together.

