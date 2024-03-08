Rhea Ripley shares heartbreaking reaction to star's recent passing 

Rhea Ripley has shown throughout her WWE career that she takes inspiration for her character from several places and much like fellow star Zelina Vega she is a fan of Japanese manga.

Manga artist Akira Toriyama passed away back on March 1st, at the age of 68, from what was reported, to be a blood clot in his brain. The wrestling world has since reacted to his passing with several stars including Santos Escobar, Zelina Vega, and Rhea Ripley taking to Instagram to share updates.

Ripley shared a crying emoji alongside the picture of the former Manga artist and the words RIP.

Rhea Ripley's post

Akira was popular throughout Japan and well-known the world over, as the creator of Dragon Ball. He also created Dr Slump and there have been rumors that much of his work took on a wrestling influence even though it was never confirmed if he was ever a wrestling fan.

Rhea Ripley has a tough few weeks ahead in WWE

Rhea Ripley's match for WrestleMania XL is already set, but it seems that she has made a number of enemies in recent months. The Women's World Champion was on hand to ensure Iyo Sky knew her place this past week when she attended RAW, whilst she has not yet come face to face with Liv Morgan's 'revenge tour'.

Nia Jax and Becky Lynch have had some issues in recent weeks and there's a belief that Jax could be added to the WrestleMania bout between Lynch and Ripley since she took Mami to the edge in the main event in Australia at The Elimination Chamber.

With just four weeks to go until WrestleMania, it seems that much of the card is now becoming clear. Ripley has had a busy few days since the current Women's World Champion also attended Dominik Mysterio's wedding to Marie Juliette yesterday.

Mami was spotted wearing a red dress to the event as she watched her on-screen partner tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend. Ripley herself is engaged to former WWE Superstar Buddy Matthews and there could be another wedding on the horizon soon.

