Rhea Ripley shares honest thoughts on top WWE star who last appeared 149 days ago

Rhea Ripley talked candidly about a top name in a recent interview. The name in question is none other than WWE legend The Rock.

On the fallout episode of RAW after WrestleMania XL, The Rock interrupted Cody Rhodes in the middle of the ring. He made it clear to The American Nightmare that he plans on coming after him when he eventually returns. This was The Great One's most recent WWE appearance and fans are anxiously waiting to see him make a big return.

In a new interview on Adam's Apple, Rhea Ripley spoke about The Rock and said that there were moments when she missed him on WWE TV. Check out her full comments below:

"I mean I've had a couple people but like... also, when The Rock was at work, to be honest, like, cuz I had so many times where I just missed him. Like, he came to NXT but I was in NXT UK and like I'm real good friends with his daughter which is like wild in itself. But like growing up, I've always loved The Rock. So, when I finally got to meet him, I was like, 'Oh my God! it's The Rock.'" [0:50 - 1:09]

Mami and Damian Priest are currently engaged in a heated rivalry with The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW.

Both Rhea Ripley and The Rock were heavily featured on the Road to WWE WrestleMania XL

Rhea Ripley and The Rock were involved in major programs heading into WrestleMania XL earlier this year. Mami feuded with Becky Lynch over the Women's World Championship and went on to successfully defend it against The Man at The Show of Shows.

The Rock pinned Cody Rhodes in a tag team match on Night One of The Showcase of The Immortals. However, on Night Two, The Final Boss failed to help Roman Reigns defeat Rhodes. He accompanied Reigns and Paul Heyman to the back as The American Nightmare celebrated his massive win at the end of the show.

