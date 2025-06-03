  • home icon
Rhea Ripley shares photo of new in-ring gear ahead of WWE Money In The Bank 2025

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Jun 03, 2025 04:31 GMT
Rhea Ripley (via her Instagram handle)

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has revealed her new attire in a new picture on her Instagram story. The Nightmare is well-known for her elaborate and highly detailed in-ring gear.

Ripley has been a massive star on the main roster for quite some time now. She has garnered a huge fanbase among the WWE Universe and is one of the most popular stars in the Stamford-based promotion.

In a new story on her Instagram handle, Rhea Ripley shared a work-in-progress picture of her new attire. Check out the picture below:

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently.

Rhea Ripley says 2024 wasn't "very kind" to her

Shortly after retaining the Women's World title against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL last year, Ripley got injured and went on a hiatus. She recently spoke with Wide World of Sports and opened up about her injury.

"When you get injured, you learn a lot about yourself and 2024 was not very kind to me. I did a grade three AC sprain and then finally came back from that, which was so tough, not being able to do things that I love like going to the gym or holding my dogs. It definitely was a mental struggle and also a physical struggle - training legs every single day was terrible, but I finally came back and I got to go for my world championship again and try and grab that back - but then I broke my orbital bone (eye socket). It was just injuries flying left and right, but I learned a lot about myself in that I can pretty much overcome whatever is in my way and that's such a strong thing to realise." (H/T Wide World of Sports)
The Eradicator is all set to compete in the Women's Money In The Bank match at the Money In The Bank PLE. She will most certainly wear her new in-ring gear at the show.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
