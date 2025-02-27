Rhea Ripley shares scary stalker incident from Valentines' Day

WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley has been riding a massive wave of success this year. The Nightmare kicked off the year with a bang when she defeated Liv Morgan in the debut episode of RAW on Netflix, recapturing the title she technically never lost. Mami has successfully carved her name among the top stars in the company.

Recently, Rhea Ripley broke character to issue a serious warning after a fan crossed a significant line by invading her privacy. Mami requested that fan mail not be delivered to her home, especially through self-delivery, as it violated her personal space.

Ripley shared a frightening incident regarding a stalker that occurred on Valentine’s Day, prompting her to address the issue of fan mail being sent directly to her address. Logan Paul recently uploaded a vlog featuring Ripley, and towards the end, he commented on her tweet.

The Women’s World Champion recounted a girl standing at her door for almost fifteen minutes, watching her and smiling, which she found rather unsettling.

"So I saw on the Ring on Valentine’s Day, that someone was at my door and I was watching it. This chick was there for probably fifteen minutes, just smiling into my camera like the movie 'Smile,' and I was like, 'Oh no,'" Rhea Ripley said.

Rhea Ripley is set to defend her title on Monday Night RAW

The upcoming edition of RAW promises to be an epic night as Rhea Ripley will defend her Women’s World Championship against IYO SKY in a singles match. This bout could alter the entire trajectory of WrestleMania 41 if The Genius of The Sky emerges victorious.

On February 3, The Nightmare inadvertently cost SKY her Women's Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Liv Morgan. In light of this, Ripley decided to offer her a title shot.

With The Show of Shows just around the corner, it will be intriguing to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Ripley in the coming days.

